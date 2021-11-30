This Bihar School Has Toilet, Kitchen But No Classrooms, Administration Unaware

In what can be described as negligence at its peak, a primary school in Bihar’s Supaul district has toilets and a kitchen but no classrooms for students to study in. It’s been 12 years since the kids have been waiting for the construction of these classrooms but nothing has happened so far.

According to reports, the primary school, with no classrooms to show, is being run for many years on the government records. The toilet and kitchen for the children were constructed at the government expense, but for 12 years, the children have been studying in the open.

This school in the Sharma Tola Palaspur area was established in the year 2012. The poor people from the area handed their land to the government in the hope that a school would help their kids learn, grow and get educated.

The administration started classes initially but then within a few months shifted kids to another school because of no classrooms and infrastructure.

Hundreds of children in the village are still illiterate and the school ground is now being used to grow paddy and wheat.

The villagers said that they have appealed to the authorities several times and demanded they restart the school but to no avail.

Supaul Education Officer stated that he had no information of any such school in the district.

The State Education Department is not aware of this primary school in Sharma Tola of Palaspur village, which is just 15 km away from Supaul city in Bihar.

