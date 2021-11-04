This Diwali, Jabalpur Residents Can Buy Firecrackers They Can Eat

The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal may have banned firecrackers that has likely dampened Diwali spirits, but these special kinds of firecrackers are perhaps spared from the ban as they are edible.

A local woman baker in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has now made sweets that look like crackers. So the residents of

Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh can now boast of having tasted a phuljhadi, an anar or a bomb. These firecrackers are entirely edible and fall perfectly into the list of edible items.

One of the items on the menu — chocolate bombs — are selling like hotcakes online.

Shivangi Singh, the woman behind these novel sweets, said that it was because of the Covid outbreak that people preferred homemade sweets now. She began this startup because of this and prepares only special items on demand.

Singh told News18.com that people are fascinated with these sweet items and she is flooded with the orders online.

According to Singh, her customers are apprehensive of adulteration and fake products available in the market so they are quite happy buying ‘chocolate bombs’ from her.

As the threat of Covid-19 is still not gone, she keeps in mind the hygiene and safety standards as a top priority.

