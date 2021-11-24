This Fake Call Center Duped People Promising To Install Mobile Towers

A fake call centre operating from an office in the Bidhannagar area of West Bengal’s Kolkata was busted by CID on Wednesday. The raiding team recovered mobile phones, laptops, documents, hard disks, and CPUs from the site and arrested 10 people.

The operatives of the call centre were cheating people on the pretext of offering mobile tower installation. Police got information of this fake call centre after fraudsters mistakenly dialled up police officials for installing mobile phone towers on their premises.

The cops figured out that something murky was being done in the name of installing mobile towers. The CID team then zeroed down the location of the call centre and raided it on Wednesday. The illegal call centre was reportedly operating from a rented office space in Bidhanpur for over two years.

The fraudsters approached people with an offer of large amount of money for installing mobile towers. During the process, they would ask the victims for money in the guise of the some documentation work and verification process.

A case has now been registered at the CID Cybercrime Police station and further investigation is underway. Those arrested are Antra Sen, Arpita Mandal, Radha Minaj, Mabira Khatun, Sourav Kumar Dutt, Tapbrat Banerjee, Tafsir Azam, Abhishek Kumar, Hemant Hazra, Devkant Singh. The accused were produced before a local court in Alipur.

In a similar operation earlier this month, Kolkata police had busted a fake call centre. Those working at the call centre allegedly had access to customer databases of different countries, including the US, the UK and Australia.

The criminals sent a link of spyware on the victim’s smartphone or laptop and once they clicked on it, these fraudsters got access to the customer’s banking details.

