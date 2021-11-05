This Gold-plated Sweet Was Centre of Attraction This Diwali at Agra Shop

An Agra-based sweet shop, Braj Rasayan Mishtan Bhandar, is selling gold-plated sweets that have become the centre of attraction among the locals this Diwali. The price of this sweet is Rs 30,000 per kg and that hasn’t stopped people from trying and buying this sweet. The product has special gold work done on it. The high price of the sweet is due to the goldwork. But even after the price being Rs 30,000, people are buying it in huge quantities.

Owner Umesh Kumar says, “A different demand from people is always there on the festival of Diwali. Whenever the customers visit our shop, they ask for a new and unique sweet on Diwali. So this time we have made these Diwali special gold sweets."

He adds, “The speciality of this sweet is that they are rich in dry fruits along with goldwork wrapped over it due to which the price of this sweet is very expensive. But despite being expensive, there is a trend among people and they are buying these sweets."

As per the reports, the Mishthan Bhandar is offering two types of gold sweets for sale, one has a gold base and another one has a gold peda inside it. Gold is said to be beneficial for the body.

Although several sweets and dishes are famous in Agra, this sweet became a centre of attraction this Diwali. The gold plated dessert was sold even before it was prepared by the makers.

