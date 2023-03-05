Home » News » India » This Holi, No River Rafting in Rishikesh; Here’s Why

This Holi, No River Rafting in Rishikesh; Here’s Why

Rishikesh sees a peak of tourist footfall during the festival of colors. If anyone is found rafting on the day, legal action will be taken against them.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 17:58 IST

New Delhi, India

The rafting committee representatives have requested active cooperation by the police on this matter. (Reuters)

For the first time, there will be no rafting activities on Holi this year, which falls on March 8.

Authorities have taken this decision unanimously after an agreement between the Rishikesh rafting operators and the police administration.

A decision was taken after a meeting between the inspector-in-charge Ritesh Shah and rafting representatives, according to The India Today.

Shah said that operating the adventure on the festival becomes a big challenge, due to the overflowing of tourists as well as safety concerns.

If anyone is found rafting on the day, legal action will be taken against them.

Rishikesh sees a peak of tourist footfall during the festival of colors.

The rafting committee representatives have requested active cooperation by the police on this matter.

Security has been beefed up in view of the festival and the over crowding.

first published: March 05, 2023, 17:31 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 17:58 IST
