Husband-Wife Duo Travel from Jharkhand to Bengal On Rickshaw for Gangasagar Mela

Thousands of pilgrims started arriving in West Bengal for the annual Gangasagar Mela even as Covid-19 infections continued to mount and cause concern in the state. Amidst thousands of pilgrims, a bicycle rickshaw has been seen. The three-wheeler, perfectly arranged for the journey, can accommodate two people. With Mahadev Thakur is in his mid-fifties driving and his wife Ganga Devi, sitting on the passenger seat, the duo travel across states to attend the annual mela.

The couple, residents of Giridih in Jharkhand, left their home on October 5 to attend Sagar Mela. Mahadev’s rickshaw is moving from Diamond Harbor along National Highway 117. But not only Ganga Sagar, this rickshaw will also go to other chaar (four) dhams.

On asked about the reason behind such a tour, Mahadev said he rode around Panch Dham with his parents on a rickshaw a few years ago. His parents wanted Mahadev to go on darshan in a rickshaw after their deaths. This time his wife is his tour companion. This journey is per the word he had given to his parents.

Mahadev is originally a tempo driver, but his son, who lives in East Burdwan, bought a rickshaw from Kolkata. Mahadev’s vehicle is now on its way to Gangasagar Mela.

Gangasagar Mela, which is one of the largest religious congregations in eastern India, attracts several lakhs of people who take a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga and Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple on Makar Sankranti.

