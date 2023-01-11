Home » News » India » 'This is Biological, Existed for as Long as Humans': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Supports LGBT Community

'This is Biological, Existed for as Long as Humans': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Supports LGBT Community

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said people with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed... This is biological, a mode of life

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 09:47 IST

New Delhi, India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI Photo)
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI Photo)

Supporting the LGBT community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that they too should have their own private space and the Sangh will have to promote this view.

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said, “People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed… This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile."

Bhagwat said the new-found aggression among Hindus the world over was due to an awakening in the society that has been at war for over 1,000 years.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 09:47 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 09:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments