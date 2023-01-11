'This is Biological, Existed for as Long as Humans': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Supports LGBT Community

Supporting the LGBT community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that they too should have their own private space and the Sangh will have to promote this view.

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said, “People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed… This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile."

Bhagwat said the new-found aggression among Hindus the world over was due to an awakening in the society that has been at war for over 1,000 years.

Read all the Latest India News here