'This is Not Freedom, But Terrorism': Father of TV Actor Killed by LeT Terrorists in J&K's Budgam

The father of TV artist Amreen Bhat, who was killed by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, on Thursday, called the incident “terrorism" and appealed to the government to end militancy in Kashmir at the earliest so that no other house face such horrific incident.

Amreen’s 10-year-old nephew named Farhan Zubair had also sustained injuries during the attack and his condition is now said to be stable. He is undergoing treatment at Srinagar-based Bones and Joint Hospital.

The deceased’s father named Khazir Muhammad said killing people is “not freedom but terrorism" and such attacks make a house desolate. “My daughter used to run my house and now I am dead because of her death," a wailing father said. He also expressed anger against the administration as well for “not listening to them".

Advertisement

Razia, the sister of Amreen, said that she saw with her own eyes how her sister was shot dead.

The incident took place last night in the Hashoora Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district. “Around 7:55 pm, police received information about a terror crime incident in Hushroo Chadoora area of Budgam where terrorists fired upon one lady and her nephew. Senior police officers along with reinforcements reached the terror crime spot," a police spokesperson said. The entire area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched. A case was registered in the matter under relevant sections of law.

Political parties termed the attack an act of “senseless violence" and called for steps to end the cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Since the past few months, terrorists have been targeting civilians and central Kashmir’s Budgam district has been the center of such attacks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.