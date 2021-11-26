This Jharkhand Village Has Never Had Electricity, To Get Connection in 45 Days

At a time when the world is heavily dependent on technology, there is a village in the Indian state of Jharkhand yet to get an electricity connection. Even after 74 years of Independence, Gudkuva village in Badkagaon block of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district is living under darkness.

Since independence, residents of Gudkuva have been waiting for electricity. The villagers are forced to spend their night in the light of earthen lamps and lanterns. Now, officials have promised to provide electricity connection to the village in 45 days after the News18 team showed the problems faced by people in Gudkuva village in absence of electricity.

The officers and employees of the Electricity Department have started the survey work from Wednesday. They have promised that electricity will reach the remote tribal-dominated village of Gudkuva in Khanramgarh of Barkagaon block within 45 days. They said that the work is going on smoothly according to the plans made by the department.

They have said that a total of four transformers of 25-25 KVA as well as 150 poles will be installed here and wiring will be done. Electricity connection will be given to 200 consumers in Gudkuva and nearby villages including Naharia Tola and Sakhua Tola.

Engineer Satyadev Kumar said that the survey work has been completed to provide electricity to the village. “The village will be connected with electricity within 45 days. We have given orders for all the required materials required to provide electricity connection to the villagers. We will leave no stone unturned to help villagers leave their life while using electricity," he said.

Block chief representative of Badkagaon, Coleshwar Ganju said that the years-old dream of the villagers to get electricity is going to be fulfilled.

