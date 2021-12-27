This Long Distance Train Connecting Patna Stops At 41 Railway Stations

Indian Railways has invested a lot in improving infrastructure in recent times. A lot of money has been spent on the rejuvenation of tracks and train coaches. Because of this, the average speed of trains between Patna and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in Uttar Pradesh has been increased to 130 kmph. However, there is an express train which takes about seven hours to cover a distance of 208 km while running from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction to Patna Junction. This train stops at all 41 junctions, not just one or two.

The distance which should be covered in two hours or more, the express train takes more than seven hours because of the long list of stoppages. The express train is the 13210 DDU, which travels from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay to Patna Junction. This express train departs from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 2:35 PM and reaches Patna Junction at 9:30 PM. The same train, with number 13209, departs from Patna Junction at 7:40 am the next day and reaches Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 1:34 pm.

Indian Railways has recently converted a MEMU train, which was running between the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction to the Patna Junction, to an express train. This train reaches the capital of Bihar, via Ara, Buxar and Bihta. This train reaches Patna in 6:55 hours. In case of a little delay, it may take more time to reach the destination. Interestingly, it takes more than 4 hours to cover the distance from Buxar to Patna. The distance from Buxar to Patna is only 120 kilometres.

