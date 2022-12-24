This Nalanda Police Station Has More Chained Bikes Than Prisoners

A strange photograph has surfaced on the Internet from a police station in Nalanda, Bihar, with handcuffs on numerous bikes. The reason behind this is that burglary is at an all-time high in the district and several two-wheelers reported stolen end up at the police station. Police then seize the two-wheelers. But since they fear the two-wheelers to be stolen again from the station parking lot, they take precautions and hence cuff all the vehicles.

The government bids on the vehicles from time to time-based on the condition they are in and the two-wheelers, until their bidding, are cuffed by the police properly to ensure that they are not stolen from the parking area. Hundreds of bikes at the stations often collect rust. This has led to the police chaining and cuffing all the vehicles. CCTV cameras have also been installed on the premises to monitor the vehicles.

Station president Virendra Yadav himself monitors the CCTV footage installed in the police station from his chamber. The camera monitors all human movements made in and out of the station.

While the chained vehicles create suspicion on the way police are handling the situation, the police officers posted at the station said that the actions were implemented from a security point-of-view.

Winters have started and longer nights have created an advantageous situation for burglars. As soon as the sun sets, the probability of robbers and chain-snatchers striking an innocent or a house increases tenfold.

The nights along with a thick blanket of fog make it easier for them to loot. During their loot, police are busy confiscating illegal liquor and arresting alcoholics due to which looters get a free pass and can escape easily.

