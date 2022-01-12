This Railway Station in West Bengal's Burdwan District Has No Name. Here's Why

India had a total of 7349 small and big railway stations as of March 31, 2017, according to Testbook, a website that prepares students for competitive exams, including the IAS and IFS. All of them have names except for one. There is a railway station in India that has no name. Yes, you read that right.

This unnamed railway station is situated in the Burdwan district of West Bengal. About 35 km from the city of Burdwan, there is a village called Raina where a new railway station was built here in 2008, but it does not have a name to date.

The actual reason for not naming the station was the differences between the people of the Raina and Rainagar villages. Before 2008, there was a railway station in Rainagar, which was known as the Rainagar Railway station. However, the problem was that there was a very narrow gauge route of about 200 meters in length, just before the place where the train would halt.

This rail route was previously known as the Bankura-Damodar Railway Route. Later, it was connected to the Howrah-Bardhman route. The problem arose when the inhabitants of the Raina village insisted on not naming the station after Rainagar. They said that since the station was in Raina, it should be called the Raina station and not Rainagar station. The station stayed unnamed.

The Bankura-Masagram train halts at this station around six times a day. Any passenger who comes to the station for the first time is surprised because s/he does not understand the station they have arrived at. According to reports, the people of the village had submitted an application numerous times before the district court, but the court rejected their application.

