This Tamil Nadu Temple is Visited by Devotees From All Religions, Here's why

Sri Bade Sahib Jeeva Samadhi Temple located at Chinna Babu Samudram village near Kandamangalam in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu attracts devotees of all religions. The temple is reportedly a Hindu burial shrine of Siddhar Bade Sahib which is located precisely along the route from Villupuram to Puducherry.

According to the locals, ‘Although Bade Sahib was raised as a devout follower of Lord Arunachala (also Shiva), he was born a Muslim. One day, Lord Arunachala, who was moved by Bade Sahib’s devotion, manifested in person. Bade Sahib used to administer medicine to anybody who came to see him while sitting beneath the ‘Magizha’ Tree. He was a wonderful healer who lived 145 years ago and attained Samadhi,’ they said. Still, many local villagers often seek Bade Sahib’s blessings and spend the night at the ashram to pray for the cure of chronic illnesses.

Indeed, none of the substantial objects covering the Samadhi of Bade Sahib, rather it is still only filled with soil. Since no structures have been built around Sri Bade Sahib’s tomb, locals hold the firm belief that Bade Sahib will return at some point in the future. Eventually, the Jeeva Samadhi is next to a temple dedicated to Lord Arunachala and Abithakuchamba. The temple also has a Magizhampoo tree, which has great significance.

Advertisement

Bade Sahib, according to devotees, was great in love and grace and a virtuous person who lived in a great position, as befits his name. Years and years ago, devotees and his loved ones called him ‘Periyayya’, ‘Sayabu’, ‘Bade Sayabu’, they added. He renounced all religious identities and inculcated the belief that he was common to all social groups due to his faith in Lord Shiva. This made all religions including Hindus, Muslims and Christians worship the place where his Jeeva Samadhi Siddhar Peedam is located. Moreover, especially every Tuesday and Thursday, Hindu and Muslim devotees visit the temple in large numbers to worship.

Meanwhile, interfaith worship is being done by offering ‘Thiruneeru’ according to ‘Saivam’ and ‘Tulsi Teertha’ according to ‘Vaishnavam’, chanting with peacock feather according to Islam. Apart from that, the Guru Puja of Siddhar Bade Sahib is specially celebrated in Maasi (mid-February and March) month every year, while the month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maha Shivaratri is an important festival widely celebrated during this month. Subsequently, this temple is under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.