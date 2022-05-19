‘Thoko Tali’: Amarinder’s Party Takes Jibe at Navjot Sidhu After SC’s One-Year Jail Verdict

After the Supreme Court imposed a one-year jail term on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case on Thursday, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) took a potshot at the cricketer-turned-politician and said “Thoko Tali" (clap your hands), a widely famous dialogue of Sidhu from a television comedy show.

Punjab Lok Congress was formed by Captain Amarinder last year after he left Congress over his power tussle with former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu.

Soon after the apex court order, Sidhu said he “will submit to the majesty of law." Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against inflation when the Supreme Court verdict came in.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man Gurnam Singh in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. “…we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record. Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict today.

The family of the victim, Gurnam Singh, thanked the Almighty after the verdict of the Supreme Court. “We thank Baba Ji (Almighty). We had left it to Baba ji. Whatever Baba Ji has done is right," said Parveen Kaur, daughter-in-law of Gurnam Singh.

(with inputs from PTI)

