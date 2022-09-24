'Peace Seekers Don't Shelter Planners of Mumbai Terror Attack': India's Strong Reply on Pak PM's UN Address

India has hit back at Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) saying that a polity claiming to seek peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross-border terrorism nor shelter planners of horrific Mumbai terrorist attack.

The response comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the high-level UNGA, in which he claimed that India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019 to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further undermined the prospects of peace and inflamed regional tensions.

Exercising the right to reply at UNGA, Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said it’s regrettable that the Pakistan PM made false accusations against India on this platform.

“It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has chosen the platform of this august assembly to make false accusations against India. He has done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country and to justify actions against India that the world considers unacceptable," Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission to UN, said.

“A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross border terrorism. Nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the international community," Vinito said.

India said, “…but it is not just about the neighbourhood that we have heard false claims today. It is about human rights, about minority rights and about basic decencies."

Addressing the UNGA president, Vinito said the desire for peace, security and progress in the Indian subcontinent is real, widely shared and can be realized.

“That will surely happen when cross border terrorism ceases, when governments come clean with the international community and their own people, when minorities are not persecuted and, not least, when we recognize these realities before this Assembly," he said.

Sharif had said Pakistan is looking for peace with India but it banks on a “lasting" solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Pakistan needs a stable external environment. We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," Sharif said.

Incidentally, Mijito was the same diplomat who had walked out of UNGA Hall in 2020 when then-Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. Khan had, on expected lines, raked the Kashmir issue and lashed out at India during his address.

Mijito Vinito is from Nagaland and has served in South Korea previously.

