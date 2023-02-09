In a major operation of Assam Police, one of the most important field commanders of ULFA, Uday Asom, was shot dead in Tinsukia district on Wednesday night.

Abhijit Gurav, Tinsukia’s superintendent of police, stated," A group of ULFA cadres (around 7-9) were taking shelter in Margherita and Lekhapani PS area from the last 8-10 days. They were planning to kidnap an influential businessman from Tinsukia district. They were planning to target the new DGP of Assam GP Singh IPS and IGP NER Jitmol Doley IPS for their consistent action against ULFA probably by launching grenade, setting up IED," he added.

Top police sources stated that the deceased, Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom, was from Charaideo district and was instrumental in extortion activities in Upper Assam. He was one of the most important field commanders of the ULFA Ops group. Not very many are left now, but operations are on to locate the rest of the members, they said.

Advertisement

The SP stated, “Taking advantage of the darkness, the other suspected cadres fled into nearby jungles. A joint team of police and army has launched a search operation and the surrounding area has been cordoned off as the operation continues."

One rifle, a pistol, two grenades, IED material, one backpack with a blanket and medicine, among other items have been recovered by security personnel.

Top police sources have told CNN-News18 that the entire operation was planned and supervised by director general of police (DGP) GP Singh himself.

“Those who live by the sword, die by the sword," he tweeted on Wednesday midnight.

Read all the Latest India News here