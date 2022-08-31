‘Thought I Would Tease Pak Fans’: UP Man Gets Death Threats For Donning Pakistan Jersey at India’s T20 Match

A UP liquor trade businessman found himself in trouble when pictures of him wearing a Pakistan jersey during the India-Pak opener in the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai triggered a storm back home.

The incident came to the fore when pictures of Sanyam Jaiswal in which he can be seen wearing a Pakistani jersey, holding a Pakistan flag in one hand and a tricolour in the other went viral on social media.

As per NDTV, Mishra, along with his friends, had travelled from Bareilly to the UAE to watch the match. With India jerseys sold out, the 42-year-old UP businessman opted for the Pakistan one with the intention of mocking Pakistani fans by shouting Hindustan zindabad while wearing their colours.

Advertisement

WATCH: Indian Soldiers Dance to Sidhu Moose Wala Song Played by Pak Army Across Border

Little did he know that the attire donned by him as a prank to tease Pakistani fans would end up upsetting many. Things however escalated when his family, which runs a liquor and real estate business, started getting threat calls.

After the pictures went viral on Twitter, people started calling Jaiswal names, some said he was a ‘supporter of Pakistan’ while others addressed him as a Pakistan sympathiser. Many even appealed to senior police officials to file a complaint against him.

Talking to NDTV, SSP (Bareilly) Satyartha Aniruddha Pankaj clarified that the incident happened in Dubai, which is outside India and thus outside India’s jurisdiction. Therefore, no FIR can be registered on the basis of complaints on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has also expressed his disappointment over his photos being shared on social media without his prior permission.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here