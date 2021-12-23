'Thought of Resigning': Madras HC Justice Laments Over 'Indecent' Behavior of Lawyer During Virtual Trial

The Madras High Court judge P N Prakash has lamented that he thought he could resign due to the lawyer’s “indecent" behavior with a woman during a virtual trial on December 21. Right when the Covid-19 surge began, the case trial has been conducted entirely online. As the infection rate began to curb in the state, a mixed trial system, such as live and video surveillance is currently in effect.

While the judge was issuing an order in a case during the court hearing, a lawyer named R D Santhana Krishnan behaved erratically with a woman in a way that has caused insult to the court without knowing the camera was on, bringing great shock to fellow lawyers and the judiciary. As some of these scenes were recorded, the video has been disseminated on social media leaving behind several reactions.

Advertisement

A division bench of Justices P N Prakash and Hemalatha, who have voluntarily registered a case in the matter, have recommended the Bar Council that the lawyer involved be barred from practicing the law, and the CB-CID police should be ordered to file a case and submit a report concerned, also directing the police to take appropriate action to remove the vulgar clip from social platforms.

However, following the court’s order, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Councils have prohibited the lawyer from practicing the law thereafter.

When the case came up for hearing again today, the Attorney General Asan Mohammad Jinnah appeared and said that the lawyer involved has been identified and a case has been registered against him and an investigation is underway. He also filed an investigation report claiming that steps had been taken to prevent the video footage from spreading on social media and that the Bar Council had suspended the lawyer involved. Judges who heard the case, uttered that the video footage has brought shock not only to the prosecutors but to the world, and therefore the police should investigate the case without any compromise, HC Judges said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the court has adjourned the case until January 20, 2022 after ordering the lawyer involved in the contempt of court case to appear in person. Earlier during the trial of another case, Justice P N Prakash lamented that the incident was a biggest shame and said that he wondered if he could even resign from his post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.