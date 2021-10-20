Thousands of Tourists Stranded at Uttarakhand’s Nainital Due to Heavy Rain

Connectivity to Uttarakhand’s Nainital, one of the country’s popular mountain getaways, has been snapped due to landslides and flooding following incessant rain in the last 24 hours. Thousands of tourists visiting the hilly town have been stranded in different parts.

As per reports from Nainital, due to heavy rain national and state highways have been blocked due to landslides or overflowing water on roads. Highways are jammed with vehicles and tourists are forced to stay on roads without food and drinking water.

The Uttarakhand government and the Nainital administration have appealed to the tourists to return to their hotels and stay away from the roads. According to a senior Uttarakhand government official, food and drinking water is being provided to the people stuck on the roads. “Police and NDRF are engaged in rescuing people. Teams are working to take people to higher areas as water level is increasing on the roads," added the officer.

The officer further added that all roads connecting Nainital with the rest of the country are blocked due to mountain debris. “Huge mountain debris has blocked the Kaladhungi road, Bhowali-Nainital road and Nainital-Haldwani road. Teams are working to clear the roads," added the officer.

The Nainital administration is requesting the tourists to stay away from roads. As per the notification released by the administration Russian Bypass/Kaladhungi Road is blocked due to overflowing drains. The roads connecting Nainital with Virbhatti, Khairna, Vinayak Padampur, Bhimtal, Corbett Ramnagar are closed due landslides in several sections.

Due to the continuous rainfall, water level at Naini Lake has crossed the danger level. The swollen lake is now overflowing and the roads on its bank have been flooded.. The irrigation department has opened the lake’s gate to release 18 inches of water.

The Uttarakhand Government has also evacuated students staying in Kumaun University’s hostel after the verandah of one of the hostel’s caved in due to landslide.

