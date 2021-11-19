Three Arrested After Elephant Electrocuted in Odisha's Sundargarh

Three persons were arrested after an elephant was electrocuted in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Friday. Jhagudu Bjuyan, Dashara Bhuyan and Niranjan Sahu, who are from Tendra village, had laid a trap of electric wire to kill a wild boar, Bonai Divisional Forest Officer Sanath Kumar said.

The tusker was found dead in the trap near Tendra jungle on Thursday. Kumar ruled out a poaching bid and said an inspection of the spot indicated that the pachyderm had come in contact with the live wire accidentally.

