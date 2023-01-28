Home » News » India » Three Arrested in Ghaziabad Village for Killing Man, Throwing Body in Canal

Three Arrested in Ghaziabad Village for Killing Man, Throwing Body in Canal

PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 22:32 IST

Ghaziabad, India

Looking for revenge, Sumit with the help of Monu and Punit plied him with alcohol and then slit his throat, police said. Photo for representation (Image: Shutterstock)
Three men in their 20s were arrested here for allegedly slitting the throat of a 25-year-old man and throwing his body in Ganga canal near Didouli village, police said on Saturday.

Krishna Kumar, the victim, had been reported as missing since Tuesday by his father Munesh Kumar.

“The accused have been identified as Monu, Sumit, and Punit all from Didouli village. They were arrested Saturday afternoon from the Saunda village canal bridge," SHO, Muradnagar Police Station, Satish Kumar said.

Two sharp weapons and a bike used in the crime were seized by police.

During interrogation, the accused told police that three years ago Sumit’s father Anil and Krishna Kumar’s father Munesh had a scuffle in which Sumit had also been injured.

Since then Sumit and Krishna had heated arguments several times and animosity between them became thick, the SHO said.

Looking for revenge, Sumit with the help of Monu and Punit plied him with alcohol and then slit his throat, police said.

The three stuffed his body in a plastic bag and threw it in the canal. The bag was fished out by an NDRF team, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 28, 2023, 22:32 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 22:32 IST
