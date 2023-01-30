Home » News » India » Three Booked for Proscribing Dalits from Attending Feast at Temple in UP's Bareilly

Three Booked for Proscribing Dalits from Attending Feast at Temple in UP's Bareilly

When some people from the Scheduled Caste community reached at the temple to attend the feast, they were allegedly asked to sit separately and later, were denied permission to attend it

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 21:50 IST

Bareilly, India

The accused, all of them organisers of the feast, were booked Sunday night at Aonla Police Station, Additional SP, Rajkumar Agarwal said. (File photo/IANS)
Three people have been booked for allegedly refusing to allow Dalits to participate in a feast here in Rajpur Kalan village of the Aonla area, held after the recitation of Bhagavad Gita, police said on Monday.

The accused, all of them organisers of the feast, were booked Sunday night at Aonla Police Station, Additional SP, Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The incident happened on January 26 in the Kali Temple premises where the feast was held. When some people from the Scheduled Caste community reached there to attend the feast, they were allegedly asked to sit separately and later, were denied permission to attend it.

Bheem Army leader Ajay Pradhan with his supporters filed a complaint in the matter against three brothers — Sunderlal, Roshan Maurya, and Nanhe Maurya, who were booked under sections of the IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 21:50 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 21:50 IST
