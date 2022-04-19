3 Days After Violence, Uneasy Calm Prevails in Jahangirpuri as Heavy Security Cover Continues

Though under control, the situation remained tense as an uneasy calm prevailed in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, three days after it witnessed violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

The area was still under heavy security cover, excessively barricaded and manned by the police personnel along with the paramilitary forces.

The people have been asked to avoid walking on that stretch. Several shops in the vicinity of the violence-hit road were still closed.

The police have divided the area into five sectors — Sector 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 — to efficiently secure the area in case of any emergency. The police personnel in every sector are being led by Additional DCPs.

Notably, the communal violence case was transferred to the Crime Branch which has formed around 14 teams to probe the incident from all angles.

It was officially learnt that the Crime Branch has intensified the investigation and are conducting searches in the area. A man named Gulli is being searched by the police as the police have found that he supplied the illegal firearm to Imam alias Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the communal clashes.

Accused Imam was arrested by the Special Staff of the northwest district police, a day ago. During interrogation, the accused Imam disclosed that he had fired through his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the violence.

Barring a stray incident of stone pelting, the situation was mostly peaceful on Monday. The stone pelting incident happened when a police team of north west district had gone to an alleged shooter’s house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members.

However, when the police reached there, the family members of the said man pelted two stones on them in retaliation following which the police detained one person from the spot. Later the said shooter, Imam alias Sonu, was nabbed by the police. His relative, identified as Salma, was bound down for stone pelting and injuring a police officer. She has joined the investigation, an official said.

