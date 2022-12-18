Three Dead, 20 Injured in Greater Noida Bus Collision, Rescue Ops On

Three people lost their lives while 20 others were injured when a two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park area on Sunday morning. The Greater Noida Police has already reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation.

Sources told CNN-News18 that two among 20 injured are in critical condition. All injured passengers have already been taken to a nearby hospital and rescue operation is on.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)

