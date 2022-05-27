Three Delhi Men Arrested for Blackmailing Gurugram Traffic Cop with Bribe Video

Three Delhi residents were arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to extort money from a traffic policeman here by blackmailing him with a manufactured video of him seeking a bribe for not imposing fines on traffic rule violators, officials said.

The arrests were made after head traffic constable Prem Singh set up a trap with the help of his seniors and recorded a video of him giving them Rs 1 lakh as they had demanded, the officials said.

According to the police, Singh filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok police station on May 21, saying that three men came to the traffic booth on Golf Course Road, and said they have a video of him taking money for not issuing challanes to traffic rule violators.

“Zonal officer Mukesh Kumar asked them to show the video. They showed a video clip but, it did not have me taking money. The three men then took the zonal officer’s mobile number and said they will send him the video. In the evening, they sent a video. This too did not show me taking money," Singh said in his complaint.

“Later, they started threatening me saying they will get the video viral and started demanding Rs 3 lakh. After several rounds of conversation over the phone, the amount was negotiated to Rs 1 lakh. And then I moved to the police," Singh said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station and the case was assigned to Inspector Kuldeep Singh, in-charge of the Crime Unit DLF Ph-IV, who laid a trap.

“The complainant was asked to give money to those who threatened him and demanded money and they came to extort money on Wednesday at Sector 42/27 Chowk. A police team led by Inspector Kuldeep caught them red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

The arrested people were identified as Deepak, Satendra and Ashok, all residents of Delhi, he said, adding police recovered from them Rs 1 lakh cash and a car.

“All these are in business of taxis and for this reason they often deal with traffic police. They planned to target the traffic police personnel for extortion. The accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," Sangwan said. A probe is underway, he said.

