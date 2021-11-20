Three Delhi Police Officials Held For Abducting NGO Manager, And Demanding Rs 5 Lakh Ransom

Three Delhi policemen have been arrested for allegedly abducting the manager of an NGO and demanding Rs 5 lakh from his family to release him, officials said on Friday. According to police, the matter came to the fore on Thursday when the accused conducted a raid on the premises of the non-governmental organisation (NGO), alleging that an illegal call centre was being operated from there. On the pretext of investigation, the police officials then illegally apprehended the manager and demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing him, said a senior police officer.

“An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter at the Paharganj Police Station. All the three accused policemen have been arrested and we will take strictest possible departmental action against them," he said. The accused have been identified as Pradeep Pradhan (31), who was posted with the Special Cell; constable Amit Yadav (30) and Tejvinder Singh (43), who were posted in other departments of the city police.

