Three Fall from Mid-air After Parachute Takes Turn During Para Sailing in Daman; Injured | Watch

In a scary turn of events, three people were injured after falling from mid-air while para sailing in Jampore Beach in Daman.

The mid-air accident was captured in a video which has gone viral shows the three people falling immediately after the take-off. It appears from the video that the parachute rope went off on one side.

Advertisement

The heart-stopping footage of about 30 seconds shows the three going in the air and the parachute takes a turn in the air after which the three fall to the ground. The three injured have been admitted to the hospital.

No casualties have been reported so far. But the three have sustained serious injuries.

Earlier in November 2021, a similar incident was reported from Diu where a couple fell into the sea during parasailing after the rope of their parachute snapped all of a sudden. Luckily, the couple escaped without any injuries.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.