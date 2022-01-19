Three Held with Shawls Made of Rare Deer Fur in Kolkata's Barabazar

Three suspects were arrested with winter clothes made of rare deer fur from the Barabazar area of Kolkata. Total 27 shawls made of deer fur were recovered from them. They were arrested in a joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Cell and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

According to the Forest Department sources, the two Crime Suppression Branch of the Forest Department received information through sources that some winter clothing vendors were selling clothing illegally in the Barabazar area. The forest department recovered over 300 winter clothes from there. According to forest department sources, about 27 of those garments have been identified as shahtoosh shawls so far.

Three accused Abdul Samad Shah, Asif Ahmed and Sudarshan Kusbaha were arrested in the incident. Sources said that each of them used to come from other States and sell winter clothes in Kolkata.

According to forest department sources, this winter garment is mainly made from the fur of Tibetan Antelope aka Chiru deer. This extinct animal was first found in Mongolia but was later found in Tibet. However, as its numbers are dwindling day by day, it is considered an endangered species and its fur-lined winter clothing are banned.

As the fur of this animal is soft, the winter clothes made with it were very light and smooth. As a result, its market value can be from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. However, even though the shahtoosh shawl was banned, some unscrupulous traders in Kashmir took the shawl to different States and made a lot of money by selling it.

