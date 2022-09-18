Three Killed, 1 Injured As Mud House Collapses in Kashmir's Anantnag District

Three people were killed, and one was injured after a mud house collapsed in the Daksum area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased are identified as Manzoor Ahmad Gorsi, son of Mohammad Abdullah, Hajra Begum wife of Mohammad Hussain Gorsi and Manzoor Ahmad son of Manzoor Ahmad—all residents of Bidhard Kokernag.

House collapses are not uncommon in Jammu and Kashmir, especially during the monsoon season. In August this year, a mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Kashmir’s Udhampur district, killing two minors inside.

In another incident in July, two people were killed while four were injured due to a house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

(With inputs from Mufti Islah)

