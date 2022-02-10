Three killed in Haryana’s Panipat as car plunges into canal

Three of the four passengers of a car died in an accident on February 10, after the vehicle plunged into a canal in Samalkha town of Panipat district in Haryana. The accident occurred when the car carrying four passengers lost control and fell into Budsham canal.

One of the passengers somehow managed to get out of the sinking car and informed the passersby about the accident. Following this, the locals dragged out three passengers from the car, who were then rushed to a private hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared all three of them dead on arrival. The bodies of all three individuals have been kept in the private hospital.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Vineet Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Dushal. All three of them are residents of Namunda village in Samalkha Tehsil. The survivor of the accident has been identified as Amit.

All of them worked as safety supervisors at Panipat Refinery. The four men were returning from Delhi after attending a wedding and the accident occured during their return at around 2AM on Thursday.

>The police have initiated an investigation into the accident.

Last month, three brothers were killed in a road accident in Gurugram in a hit and run case. Three brothers were killed, on January 14, after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in the Sector 93 area of Gurugram.

Recently, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a total of 3,66,138 road accidents were reported in India in 2020. Most of the accidents occurred due to drunk driving and wrong-side driving. Haryan collected Rs 326 in fine for traffic violations in 2020.

