Four Militants Killed in Two Separate Encounters in South Kashmir

Four militants were on Thursday killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Giving details, a police spokesman said security forces launched an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in the Mishipora area of Kulgam, following information of ultras there.

After the initial exchange of firing with security forces, militants managed to move location within the general area of Mishipora, he said. However, security forces maintained the cordon and continued the search operation, which resulted in a fresh firefight on Thursday, leading to the killing of two ultras, the spokesman.

The operation is in progress, a police official said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Hangalgund area of neighbouring Anantnag district in south Kashmir, the spokesman said. Two militants were killed in the operation, which is still going on, he said.

The two terrorists killed in the Anantnag encounter were identified as Junaid and Basit Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Basit was involved in the killing of BJP sarpanch Rasool Dar and his wife last August in Anantnag.

“Killed #terrorists identified as Junaid & Basit Bhat of HM #terror outfit. #Terrorist Basit was involved in #killing of BJP’s Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar & his wife, a Panch on 9/8/21 in #Anantnag: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Police tweeted.

