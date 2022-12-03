Three Months On, Namibian Cheetahs Slowly Accepting Kuno as New Home, Released Into Larger Enclosures

Almost three months after they were first moved to India in one of the biggest inter-continental translocations of a carnivore till date, the eight Namibian Cheetahs are slowly adapting to their new home — Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Strolling inside the enclosures created for them, the cats seem to have taken well to the relatively new conditions, thousands of kilometres away from their native land, say officials.

While the four cats — including two male siblings Elton and Freddie aged 5.5 years old — had already made their first kill and are hunting on their own, the wildlife officials are now keeping a close eye on the female cats which have been released into larger enclosures after a long quarantine period.

The release was done in a staggered manner to allow animals to get accustomed to the new environment. While all three males were nearly 5 years old, the female group includes two cats who are the youngest aged 2.5 to 3 years old, and three adults.

Staggered Release From Quarantine

Unlike the smaller Bomas (enclosures) where they spent their initial days, all the wild cats are now roaming in much-larger fenced areas within the sprawling national park spread over 748 sq km. “But the area is still fenced as they need to be protected from other predators. There is a good prey population within the premises and we are keeping a close watch," says District Forest Officer Prakash Verma.

As many as four teams with a veterinarian of the forest department have been regularly monitoring the cats and ensuring they are disease-free and nursed on time in case of any injuries. It is challenging, especially since the cats, who are also fitted with radio collars, tend to hide in bushes. But they are also looking out for signs of hunting — a critical indicator for the success of the mission.

“Cheetahs are very clean eaters. So, it is easier to determine if the kill was made by them, unlike a leopard which tends to lay open all the body parts of the prey and is relatively filthy. Their eating pattern is quite different," says Kumar.

An adult cheetah normally hunts once in 3-4 days, and the four females who have recently been released into a relatively more open area are yet to make the first kill. According to officials, this may take some time but is going good so far. They have also allayed concerns over what kind of prey the animals are hunting. “Whether it is antelope or cheetal, it is all okay," said an official.

More Cheetahs Coming

With all going well for the first batch, the government is now also speeding up action to bring the next batch of wild cats from South Africa. As many as 12 cheetahs are expected to be translocated in a similar mission.

Speaking to News18, senior scientist Dr YV Jhala said talks are on track for the next batch. “It is going in the right direction. The next batch of cheetahs will also be brought to Kuno. So far, the first eight cheetahs have been doing well and have adapted fairly well to the new place," he said.

According to sources, once the MoU is signed by the South African government, it also needs to be signed by the President, after which the plan would be set in motion. “It may take some time for the process to be completed. But once that is done, the plan to translocate the cats will begin in earnest," a source told News18.

According to the government estimate, the national park in Madhya Pradesh can house as many as 21 cheetahs at present and if necessary efforts are made, and prey base is maintained, it can even potentially hold 36 of them.

If the current translocation is successful, the plan is to establish a meta-population of cheetahs at Kuno and work towards translocating the wild cat in other selected locations. The ambitious wildlife mission is part of the government’s mega plan to revive the population of cheetah in India, which went extinct in the late 1950s.

