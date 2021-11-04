Three More Bridges Over Brahmaputra to be Completed in Next Five Yrs: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced three more bridges will be built over the Brahmaputra river during the next five years. The chief minister made the announcement during the inauguration of a newly constructed flyover at Dispur-Down Town-Last Gate in Guwahati.

Chief minister Sarma said, “Guwahati is the door of South East Asia, so we need to develop and modernise the city. In the next five years, besides the existing Saraighat bridge, there will be more three more bridges connecting Narengi-Kuruwa, Guwahati-North Guwahati and Palashbari-Sualkuchi."

“The DPR for the project is underway and the work will be taken up under Bharat Mala Project. The under-construction Guwahati- North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra river will be inaugurated by December 2023. AIIMS at Changsari will be inaugurated this financial year," he added.

Sarma also said the two more under-construction flyovers at Sarab Bhati and Maligaon in Guwahati will also be completed by 2023. “The Assam government will construct one more flyover to serve R.G. Baruah Road-Geetanagar tri-junction. Moreover, flyovers at Basistha Chariali and Gorchuk will be built. Another flyover from Guwahati Club to Bamunimaidan area will also be built and DPR is on the advanced stage of completion. A six-lane ring road is set to be constructed in Guwahati city and will be connec Baihata Chariali-Sipajhar and Kurua-Narengi. The ring road will be constructed under the central government’s ‘Bharatmala Project’.

The newly inaugurated Dispur-Down Town-Last Gate flyover, which is 1205 metres long, has been constructed with an aim to reduce congestion at the Supermarket and divert traffic from Ganeshguri to the Last Gate of Guwahati city. The flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs 127.20 crore has been completed in 22 months.

