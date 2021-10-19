Three New Judges, Recommended By SC Collegium, Appointed To Orissa High Court

Three newly-appointed judges of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar. They are Justices Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattanaik, and Sashikanta Mishra. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court premises and attended by Law Minister Pratap Jena, senior judges, Advocate General Ashok Parija, Police DG Abhay, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, High Court Bar Association President and among others.

All three names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in a resolution dated September 29. The three Judges were appointed in order of their seniority, stated a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Earlier this month, the President transferred Justice Jaswant Singh to the Orissa High Court from Punjab and Haryana High Court. Similarly, Justice Arindam Sinha was transferred to the Orissa High Court from the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha were sworn in as the Judges of the Orissa High Court on October 8, 2021. With these appointments, the strength of High Court judges now stands at 17.

