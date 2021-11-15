Three NSCN(K) Insurgents Killed in Encounter with Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh

Three NSCN (K) insurgents are reported to have been gunned down during a heavy exchange of gunshots in an encounter with Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place near the Indo-Myanmar border in Longding district between Khunsa and Wakra. The slain rebels by Yung Aung-led NSCN-K had ‘kidnapped’ two persons from Lahu village in Tirap district and attempted to take them across the international border.

No official confirmation is available as of now but local sources reported the incident.

