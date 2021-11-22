Three Persons Taken into Custody in Connection with Killing of RSS Worker in Kerala

Kerala police probing the recent killing of a RSS worker in the state on Monday said three people have been taken into custody in connection with the case. A senior police officer told PTI that three persons are in the custody of police probing the case. He, however, did not elaborate.

A Sanjith, an RSS worker, was hacked to death in front of his wife in Mambaram in Palakkad district on November 15.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), were behind the broad daylight murder of Sanjith.

SDPI has rejected the allegations.

The 27-year old RSS worker was killed when he was taking his wife to her place of work, police had said.

The police claimed the breakthrough amid protest by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar over delay in arresting the culprits involved in the crime.

Attacking the CPI(M)-led state government and the state police, the BJP has sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the killing of the RSS worker.

