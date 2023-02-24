Home » News » India » Three Sisters Killed, 11 Hurt As Car Overturns in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Three Sisters Killed, 11 Hurt As Car Overturns in Rajasthan's Nagaur

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy, police said

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 22:59 IST

Jaipur, India

The car overturned after its driver lost control of the steering while trying to save it from being hit by another vehicle, they said. (Image: Shutterstock)
The car overturned after its driver lost control of the steering while trying to save it from being hit by another vehicle, they said. (Image: Shutterstock)

Three sisters were killed and 11 people injured on Friday when a car overturned in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

The accident occurred near Untwalia village when the passengers were returning after taking part in a family ritual. The car overturned after its driver lost control of the steering while trying to save it from being hit by another vehicle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Champli Devi, Mangi Devi, and Ganga Devi. Eleven other occupants of the car were injured, and four of them were referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy, police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 24, 2023, 22:59 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 22:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023

+29PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About