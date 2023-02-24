Three Sisters Killed, 11 Hurt As Car Overturns in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Three sisters were killed and 11 people injured on Friday when a car overturned in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

The accident occurred near Untwalia village when the passengers were returning after taking part in a family ritual. The car overturned after its driver lost control of the steering while trying to save it from being hit by another vehicle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Champli Devi, Mangi Devi, and Ganga Devi. Eleven other occupants of the car were injured, and four of them were referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy, police said.

