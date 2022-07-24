Home » News » India » One Dead, 3 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; Search Ops Underway

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2022, 10:30 IST

New Delhi, India

A house collapsed at around 5am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali Mustafabad. (Credits: ANI)
The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot

One person was killed and three others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Mustafabad area of New Delhi on Sunday, the Fire Department said.

Four people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find if any more persons are trapped underneath the rubble.

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to officials, the first and the second floors of the three-storey building collapsed. The incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad.

The search operation has concluded, said Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg.

