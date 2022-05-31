Amid Tight Security & Huge Crowd of Fans, Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Rites Underway | Updates

Six people have been arrested in the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead while he was driving his SUV in Punjab’s Mansa on Sunday.

The last rites of the popular Punjabi singer is underway. Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra said that the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab police said that Moose Wala was killed by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar to avenge Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Midhu Khera, who was killed in Mohali in August 2021. Officials said that Shaganpreet Singh, manager of Moose Wala, was allegedly involved in facilitating the killers of Vicky in eliminating him. Singh escaped to Australia before authorities could catch him.

Here are all the updates in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death:

- The opposition in Punjab on Monday alleged a complete collapse of law and order in the state, saying “frightening" conditions are prevailing in the state.

- Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through his counsel, has moved to Delhi High Court. Yesterday, the lower court had refused to entertain his plea seeking direction to not give his custody to Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He has apprehension about being killed in a fake encounter.

- Earlier today, Family of Sidhu Moose Wala reached Mansa Civil Hospital where his body was kept. His body was then taken to his home.

- A huge crowd had gathered outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa while his body has been brought here from Mansa Civil Hospital.

- The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the move.

- A few names have surfaced for their alleged involvement in the daylight murder of Moose Wala. According to top intelligence sources, these people were either involved or had crucial details of the plan to kill the 28-year-old singer-politician, putting spotlight on gang wars.

- According to the intelligence sources, one Bhola from Hisar (Haryana), Satender Kala, Sonu Kajal and Bittu from Narnaud (Haryana), Ajay Gill, Amit Kajla, Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sachin (manager of Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulaq) and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

- Sidhu Moose Wala was to get married by the end of this year and preparations for the same were already underway. Moose Wala, who was to turn 29 on June 17, was going to tie the knot in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year, the wedding was postponed to November.

