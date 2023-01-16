Time to Join this ‘Herd’: 39% Have Boosted Their Protection against Covid Virus, Finds Survey

At least 39% of respondents have already taken the Covid vaccine booster dose, while 6% plan to take the injectable booster and 4% the nasal one, a LocalCircles survey has found. Amid the uptick in Covid in cases in China and other countries, the Centre gave nod for Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID vaccine iNCOVAAC as a booster dose.

LocalCircles conducted a national survey which received 15,958 responses from citizens in 304 districts of India.

The survey found that 40% maintained that they have already taken two doses of the vaccine and have no plans to take the booster dose in any form, while 2% indicated that they have taken no decision so far.

According to the findings, 9% of the respondents haven’t even taken the first two vaccination doses, so there is no question of a booster dose for them. Overall, the survey indicates that only 10% adult citizens in India are likely to take the Covid booster dose.

A BOOSTER

When it comes to getting vaccinated against a disease like Covid-19, booster shots can be a standard part of the procedure.

The term “booster" refers to an additional dose of a vaccine given after the initial (or primary) dose. Booster shots are given to the body’s immune system to remind it of the virus it needs to defend against. This strengthens or boosts the immune system. Covid boosters are also said to be extremely helpful for risk groups - the elderly or those with immunity compromising diseases.

STATE OF CHINA

The World Health Organization’s head has spoken with Chinese authorities and the agency welcomed new information about the situation in the country, WHO said on Saturday after Beijing released new data showing a big jump in Covid-related deaths.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of China’s National Health Commission, about the wave of infections which erupted after the country abruptly dismantled its anti-virus regime last month.

Earlier on Saturday China said nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, a big jump from previously reported figures. The release follows global criticism of China’s data. “WHO is analysing this information, which covers early December 2022 to January 12, 2023, and allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation and the impact of this wave in China," the U.N. agency said.

The WHO said the epidemiology of the latest outbreak, with a rapid and intense wave of infections caused by types of the Omicron variant – which particularly affected older people or those with underlying conditions – was similar to what had been seen in other countries.

WHO WAS SURVEYED?

While 63% respondents of the LocalCircles survey were men, 37% respondents were women. A total of 45% respondents were from tier 1, 36% from tier 2 and 19% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

LocalCircles will share the findings of this survey with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India so that they are aware of the current public pulse on COVID boosters and plan any research, awareness and policy interventions accordingly.

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the Government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.

