Tindivanam Couple Gets Death Penalty for Murdering Three Including Parents in Property Dispute

A man and his wife have been convicted of killing his parents and brother by throwing petrol bombs after a property dispute. The Poonamallee Special Court has sentenced the elder son and his wife to death for murdering the three persons including parents.

The victims- 60-year-old Raj and 55-year-old Kala hailed from Kaveripakkam near Tindivanam in Villupuram district. Their elder son- Govardhanan (35) an AIADMK student team administrator in Tindivanam district was also working in the Travels and finance business as well. Govardhanan has been married to 29-year-old Deepa Gayathri. The family of five used to live in the same house.

The three were murdered by Govardhanan on May 15, 2019, when Raj, Kala and younger son Gauthaman have been sleeping at their home. In the morning, Govardhanan shouted that the AC in the room, where his parents and younger brother were sleeping, had exploded and caught fire. He came out of the house and called the neighbours for help. Before the police team and fire tenders could reach their, the three were caught in the fire and died.

Meanwhile, the cops and fire department had suspicion about the incident after they investigated the incident. Police found that the 60-year-old man was hit in the head and there was blood all over the room, while the younger son Gauthaman had similar head injuries. Kala was seen lying dead in burnt state.

Police also found that there was an odour of petrol coming from the burning room. Following this, police suspected that the three may have been killed on purpose.

Subsequently, a team led by Tindivanam police inspector launched an intensive investigation into the matter. When Govardhanan was interrogated, he admitted to burn his family alive. According to police, Govardhanan’s father Raj owned a welding workshop in Tindivanam wherein his brother Gauthaman was into finance business.

Govardhanan’s parents were fond of the younger brother and gave him more money for business and refused to help Govardhanan when he asked for financial support. Govardhanan also alleged that the parents sold a land which was in the name of the elder son and decided to give the money to the younger son Gauthaman.

“Without knowing any other way, I had been plotting plans for many days about murdering my father, mother and brother. On the day of the incident, at around 2 am, I threw a bottle filled with petrol into the room where they were sleeping and set it on fire. As my father woke up and tried to escape, I hit him on the head with a bottle and pushed him back into the room and locked the door," Govardhanan said in the confession given to the police.

“We persuaded the neighbours that the AC exploded and the whole room caught on fire," his statement added.

Tindivanam police registered a case, which was being heard in a special court in Poonamallee near Chennai. Following the completion of trial, Justice Velmurugan pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, where both Govardhanan and Deepa Gayathri were convicted.

The couple were sentenced to death penalties, seven years of rigorous imprisonment, life imprisonment under the Explosives Act and slapped with Rs 6 lakh fine as well.

