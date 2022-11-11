Tirumala Devotee Alleges 'Less Weight' of Laddu Prasadam; TTD Officials Say Technical Fault in Weighing Machine

A video posted by a devotee of Sri Venkateswara Swamy allegedly showing the “less weight" of the Proktham laddu at Tirumala, in contrast to the original weight of the laddu, on social media went viral. Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) refuted the allegations made by the devotee on the weight of the sacred laddu and appealed to the devotees of Lord Balaji across the globe not to believe such posts on social media which have the “bad intention" to tarnish the image of the TTD.

As per the purported video, a devotee called Sunil Kumar went to the laddu counter and get the Proktham laddu after he had a darshan of the presiding deity at Tirumala. He suspected the weight of the laddu. Within no time, he went to the counter and put the sacred prasadam on the weighing machine.

The machine showed the weight of the laddu between 98 grams to 108 grams whereas the actual weight of each laddu should be weighed between 165 grams to 180 grams. He immediately captured the entire episode of the Proktham laddu with his mobile phone and posted the video on social media which went viral in a few hours.

As the matter came to the notice of the TTD officials concerned, they made an internal probe and found that there was “no mistake" from the staff on duty side. The probe found that there was a “technical problem" with a weighing machine.

The TTD officials have said that the incident took place as the contract staff was not aware of the technical problem in the weighing machine and the devotees of Lord Balaji across the globe not to believe such posts on social media which have the bad intention to tarnish the image of the TTD, which have been preparing the laddus for centuries without compromising on the quality and weight of the sacred prasadam.

