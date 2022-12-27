Tirumala Temple Registers Second-Highest Pilgrimage Footfall in India: Report

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh stood in second place on the list of temples receiving the highest number of devotees in India, according to the OYO cultural travel report. The organization has surveyed various popular pilgrim places visited by devotees across the country.

The survey found Varanasi stood at first place and Tirumala occupied the second place in the list. As the government relaxed the Corona restrictions this year compared to last year, the number of devotees who visited the hill shrine has increased rapidly. According to the officials concerned, there is a 238 percent increase in the rooms booked by the pilgrims compared to the same last year at Tirupati.

The devotees have been paying respect to the presiding deity at Tirumala with utmost devotion treating Lord Venkateswara Swamy as their family god. There has been a rapid increase in the number of devotees visiting the hill shrine since 1950. According to official reports as many as 30,000 to 40,000 devotees visit Tirumala on a daily basis. Now the number reached to record 80,000 to one lakh pilgrims visiting the presiding deity at the hill shrine daily.

The devotees have been taking part in various sevas by utilizing time slots, sarva darshanam, darshan on a recommendation basis and special entry darshan.

Meanwhile, the collection of the hundi at the hill shrine crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore in the last nine months.

