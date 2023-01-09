Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Darshan Tickets From Today; Here's Step-by-step Guide to Book Online

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that they are set to release the online quota for Special Entry Darshan (SED) on Monday, January 9. The rate of SED tickets cost around Rs 300 for each devotee who will visit Tirumala in the month of January and February.

The official Twitter page of TTD addressed in a statement said, “The online quota of Rs.300 for January 12 to 31 and for February will be released by TTD on January 9 at 10 am. The devotees are requested to make note of this and book the tickets online," read the announcement.

Things to keep in mind while booking tickets online:

Keep identity cards in handy (Pan card, Aadhar card, passport, or Voter ID). The portal will ask you to upload a digital photo. Keep a list of visitors along with identity cards. Payment options include debit/credit card or Netbanking.

How to book the ticket?

Tickets are made available at tirumala.org. Click online book on the homepage, and check for the availability of Special Entry Darshan tickets. Complete the signup option to register your account. Login from the created email ID and password. Select e-entry darshan and specify the number of devotees Mention the date, check the cost, and the available time slot as per your choice. Enter details of all the devotees and their valid IDs After filling out the form, pay the money online to successfully register and get receive the e-tickets.

Currently, the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam remains open in Tirumala. The token of this 10-day event that began on January 2 and will last till January 11 has been made available on the official website of TTD.

100 Counters for Sarva Darshan Tokens in Tirupati

Notably, the independent trust has set up over 100 counters to issue Slotted Sarva Darshan (SDD) tokens in Tirupati. These 100 counters have been set up across 9 places including:

The Bhudevi complex near Alipiri 2 Vishnu Nivasam near Tirupati Railway Station Srinivasam near Tirupati RTC Bus Stand Govindarajaswami Choultries 2 and 3 behind Tirupati Railway Station Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini Jeevakona ZP High School Ramanaidu Municipal High School in Bairagipettada Seshadri Nagar ZP High School at MR Palli.

The SSD tokens were issued for devotees from January 1 onwards and the counters mentioned above have worked round the clock to fill the 10-day quota. As the allotted accommodation is limited, the tokens were issued on a ‘First come First serve’ basis. The TTD has requested devotees to report at the Sri Krishna Teja Rest House in Tirumala and also visit the temple as per the allotted schedule.

According to a report by Times Now, it is estimated that around 50,000 pilgrims visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on a daily basis. Currently, the rush to the temple in Tirumala has increased owing to the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam.

Now, the SED tickets are made available for devotees for the time frame between January 12 to February 28. It is important to note that the SED quota will not be made available for the time frame between February 22 to February 2023 owing to Balalayam.

