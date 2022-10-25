Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Receives Over Rs 6 Crore as Donation From Devotees in One Day, Sets Record

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has created a record in one-day hundi collections for the past four years on Sunday by receiving Rs 6.31 crore from the devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy of the hill shrine. According to the authorities of the TTD, as many as 80,565 pilgrims visited the presiding deity on Sunday itself. As per the data provided by the TTD, the highest daily hundi collection was recorded on July 27, 2018 at Rs 6.28 crore so far.

The sacred Srivari Hundi received donations of Rs 4.23 crore from the devotees on Jan 1, 2012 and it recorded an amount of Rs 5.73 crore in the form of donations on April 1, 2012.

But by surpassing the previous records, the TTD authorities has officially announced that the recent Sunday hundi collection set a four-year-record in daily collections with Rs 6.31 crore in the form donations from the devotees. The officials are of opinion that, the record will be surpassed soon with the present huge rush of devotees at Tirumala.

There is a tremendous increase in the number of devotees visiting the seven hills in the recent months. Not only during weekends, one can witness a huge rush of pilgrims on working days who have been waiting in serpentine queue to have a glimpse of the presiding deity.

The surge in the number of devotees to the Tirumala has been attributed to the drastic decline in the impact of the life threatening pandemic. The measures took by the TTD in combating with the pandemic has yielded good results.

