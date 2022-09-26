Tirupati Doctor’s Efforts to Save Children from Fire in Vain as 3 Charred to Death

A man along with his two children was charred to death after a major fire broke out at a three-storey-building in Renigunta of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police and the locals, Dr Ravishankar Reddy, a native of Jammalamadugu in the YSR Kadapa district, has been working as a radiologist at a private hospital in Tirupati. He along with his wife Dr Anantha Lakshmi, his son Sidhartha Reddy (12) and daughter Kartika (6) has been residing in a newly-constructed where the couple has also been running a small clinic on the ground floor of the building. It is learnt that the short circuit is the reason behind the tragedy.

Around 4 am on Sunday, the fire took place in the kitchen of the first floor. A close relative of the watchman, who has been staying in the clinic, noticed the fire and informed the same to Dr Anantha Lakshmi by a phone call. She ran towards the rooms where her husband and the children were sleeping and started shouting.

The local people broke the doors of the house and rescued her and brought her safely outside. The police and firefighting personnel reached the spot and removed the window of the bedroom and rescued Subbamma, the mother of Dr Ravishankar Reddy safely.

Dr Reddy, who reportedly tried to save his two children from the raging fire, also found charred to death along with his children. The bodies were shifted to SV Medical College for post-mortem.

Mother, Daughter Killed in Road Accident in Anantpur

Meanwhile, a mother and her daughter were killed when the car they were travelling lost control and hit the iron safety guard on the national highway number 44 near Garladinne in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh during the early hours on Sunday.

According to the police, Raghuvaran Raju is a software engineer who has been residing at Ramkoti locality in Hyderabad, Telangana. His wife Jayanthi (42) is working in an Amazon company. The couple got two children Sankeertana (10) and Sankalp (7). The four members of the family were on their way to visit Lepakshi Temple in Sri Sathya Sai District in a car from Hyderabad in the morning hours on Sunday.

Raghuvanran Raju, who was driving the car at high speed, lost control and hit an iron safety guard on the national highway at Garladinne. The intensity of the accident is such that the metallic sheet of the iron safety guard spiked into the left side of the car and came out of the vehicle from the rear. The sheet entered into the bodies of Jayanthi and Sankeerthan who were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle where the girl’s body split into two.

The mother and daughter died instantaneously. Raghuvaran Raju who was in the driving seat and Sankalp who was sitting in the back seat of his father miraculously escaped without any injuries. Garladinne Sub Inspector of Police Sagar reached the spot and removed the car with the help of a crane. The bodies were shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

