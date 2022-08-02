Tirupati: Tirumala Temple Sets New All-time Record in Hundi Collection at Rs 139.45 Cr in July

The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) has created a new sort of all-time record in hundi collections in July with an income of Rs 139.45 crore in the form of donations from Sri Venkateswara Swamy devotees. The highest earnings from the hundi collections have been attributed to the drastic decrease in the ill effect of the deadliest virus Corona for the past few months.

Earlier, with the spread of the virus, the TTD stopped devotees to have a glimpse of the presiding deity for as many as 83 days. As the spread of the virus was controlled and with the orders issued by the State and Central governments, the TTD started allowing devotees in a limited number for darshan. With the rapid downfall in the number of devotees to Tirumala, the hundi collection also decreased. Thus, the annual budget of TTD also failed to reach the expectations.

At present, with the surge in the number of devotees to Tirumala, there is a gradual increase in the hundi collection. The hundi collection created a new record in July with Rs 139.45 crore. The income from the hundi registered at Rs 128 crore in March, Rs 127.5 crore in April, Rs 130.5 crore in May and Rs 123.75 crore in June. The net income from the hundi collection from March to June has been recorded at Rs 649.21 crore. The monthly income for the past five months has crossed Rs 100 crore. For the past five years, the July monthly income registered an amount of Rs 100 crore. When it comes to this year, the daily income on July 5 witnessed Rs 6.18 crore.

If one goes through the income details of the TTD, June month of 1954 registered an income of Rs 5,35,703. In the 2015-16 financial year, the TTD received an income of Rs 1,010 crore.

