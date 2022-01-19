TMC Leader Threatens, Points Gun at Govt Official Over e-tender

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has placed a special emphasis on e-tendering to increase openness in government services. But one of his party’s leaders seemed unconcerned. Trinamool leader Rajib Hossain has been accused of allegedly holding a government official at gunpoint and threatening to kill him. The executive engineer has made such accusations to the district governor. Tensions erupted in Murshidabad on Monday as a result of the event.

According to reports, an executive engineer of WBSRDSA has accused Murshidabad district council’s public works chief officer Rajib Hossain of intimidating him and pointing a firearm at him to get the person of his choice the e-tender.

Reportedly, Rajib Hossain summoned the WBSRDSA executive engineer to his workplace for an emergency meeting and he went there. However, he was allegedly humiliated immediately at Rajiv Hossain’s office. He said that the warning and threat were sent in exchange for issuing an e-tender on January 13th.

The engineer stated in the complaint that Hossain said that if he did not receive the tender, the person of his preference will kill him. He alleged that after this Hossain flashed a handgun at him to intimidate him. That was not the end of the matter. After that, three miscreants invaded his office and he managed to escape the chief of staff’s office, the engineer alleged. They were all armed with weapons. The executive engineer said that miscreants as Hossain cautioned him in the same way.

The engineer filed a formal complaint with the district governor’s administration and the state panchayat development department. Meanwhile, Rajib Hossain, the head of the charged district council, argued that the charge was without substance.

The Trinamool controls all 69 of the 80 chairs in the Murshidabad local council.

