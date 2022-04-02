Home » News » India » TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee All Set to Launch Diamond Harbour Football Club on Bengali New Year’s

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee All Set to Launch Diamond Harbour Football Club on Bengali New Year’s

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also the MP from Diamond Harbour, and was first elected into the Lok Sabha in 2014. (Image: PTI/File)

The football club, which will be launched on April 15, is aiming to pose a challenge to bigwigs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal

Kamalika Sengupta| News18.com
Updated: April 02, 2022, 22:16 IST

In West Bengal, football and politics are inseparable. Thinking on the same lines, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is all set to launch Diamond Harbour Football Club on April 15, which is also Bengali New Year’s Day. Banerjee is the MP of Diamond Harbour, and was first elected in 2014.

The club logo will be decided by the public, for which a special contest is on. Those interested can design the logo and send it over on a WhatsApp number by April 10.

Club insiders said there was a massive interest among players to get a chance in this team as it will be aiming to challenge the bigwigs of club football, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The club has already started its campaign on social media and has teaser trailers on Facebook, Twitter, Koo as well as Instagram.

Banerjee has been conducting the MP football cup for four years now. He said: “I told you all last year that we were planning to come up with a club; now, we are coming up with one and all good performers will get a chance to play here."

This club has already applied for affiliation from the Indian Football Association. Former football player Krishnendu Roy will be the coach.

The website of Diamond Harbour Club says, “A club that nurtures budding sportspersons and provides them with a platform to chase their dreams… Diamond Harbour Football Club aims to achieve the impossible. A club filled with budding sportspersons who dare to dream, who dare to go above and beyond."

