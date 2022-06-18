TMC Workers Float Mini Plantain Rafts in Flood-Hit Agartala as Tripura Grapples with Deluge

TMC Workers in Tripura’s capital Agartala staged a protest against the government for their failure to tame the reoccurring city floods that have been wreaking havoc.

Activists of the political party which has been putting out its best effort to make a formidable presence in the ensuing by-election to be held on the 23rd of May and the ensuing assembly elections in 2023, made mini plantain raft and floated them with party flags in the flooded capital streets of Agartala.

The intention was to reach the distressed people in the deluged areas, hoping that flood water would take these flag-bearing rafts into the alleys and lanes of the capital streets in spate.

“We were promised that in one year of this government, Agartala shall be a made into a smart city. We were assured that the capital city shall not have water woes. Unfortunately, there has been repeated waterlogging and city floods. Where’s the development. Today the poor and small-time businessmen are suffering. The ship did not come to Tripura so we are floating plantain raft in the flooded street as a mark of protest on behalf of all the affected. Present Chief Minister Manik Saha has come recently and has not made such promises unlike his predecessor" stated one of the AITC protestors.

“Due to incessant rainfall, the capital city of Agartala and its nearby areas have suddenly witnessed heavy water logging. Those affected have already taken shelter at different relief camps" Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Minister Tripura was quoted as saying.

Incessant rains since Friday morning flooded all the major parts of Agartala city and its peripheral areas as Tripura received 145 mm rainfall in just six hours. All schools and educational institutions were closed as precautionary measures.

